Louis Berger consortium bags contract for Mumbai Metro 4 line

Global consultant Louis Berger today said it has along with its consortium partners DB Engineering and Hill International bagged the contract for the Wadala to Kasarvadavli Metro 4 corridor here. Louis Berger as part of a DB-led consortium was awarded a project management and construction management services contract, including design review, for the 32.32-km corridor from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). “This latest win highlights our commitment and contribution to India’s strategic growth.

Our team of experts is well equipped to meet the challenges of this new and next-generation transportation infrastructure project,” company’s president for international business Jim Bach said in a statement issued here. The Rs 15,549-crore Metro 4 line will be an elevated corridor with 32 stations, connecting Wadala in central Mumbai to Kasarvadavali. It is expected to reduce travel time between Wadala and Kasarvadavali by 50-75 per cent. As part of the consortium, Louis Berger will prepare, package and finalise tender documents for system contracts.

The scope of work also includes verification and approval of all civil and system contract design submissions, rolling stock, supervision of all construction activities, certification of vendor sources and inspection of vendor products and services, among others. Louis Berger has more than 20 years of experience working in India across many sectors, including bridges and tunnels, highways and roads, rail and transit, aviation and smart cities. The company has supported infrastructure development of many large transit system expansion in the country, including Mumbai Metro lines 1 and 3, the monorail and the Hyderabad Metro.