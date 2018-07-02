Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Indian Railways to run 184 special trains to and from Puri; details here

One each train will start from Bangiriposi, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Paradeep, Brahmapur, Palasa and three from Khurda Road for Puri on July 14.

As many as 184 special trains to and from Puri will be pressed into service during the nine-day Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Odisha from July 14, official sources said.

The trains will ply from Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Paradip, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, Keonjhar, Bangiriposi, Palasa and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kharagpur, Shalimar in Kolkata between July 14 and 25, an official of East Coast Railway (ECoR) said on Monday.

Fourteen special trains will run towards Puri. One special train each will start from Visakhapatnam, Kharagpur, Shalimar and Junagarh Road for Puri on July 13.

In the reverse direction, 14 special trains will leave from Puri for Visakhapatnam, Kharagpur, Shalimar, Junagarh Road, Bangiriposi, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Paradeep, Brahmapur, Palasa and three towards Khurda Road on the Rath Yatra day.

As many as 24 special trains will run to and from Puri between July 15 and 20.

One pair of special train will run between Bangiriposi and Puri during the period.

Three special trains from Khurda Road will ply towards Puri and two to Khurda Road. One special train will ply to Bhubaneswar, said the official.

Besides, eight special trains will run for Sandhyadarshan on July 21 while 13 special trains will move to Puri for Bahuda Yatra (return journey of the deities).

One special train each from Visakhapatnam, Shalimar and Junagarh Road will leave on July 21 from the originating stations to Puri.

Ten special trains, include one each from Bangiriposi, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Paradeep, Brahmapur, Palasa and three from Khurda Road, will be run to Puri on July 22.

In the return directions, 13 special trains will be pressed into service.

A total of 13 special trains will be run to Puri for Suna Besha (golden attire of deities) event. As many as 13 special trains will leave from Puri in the reverse directions.