Look forward to high-speed Indian Railways! NHSRCL to prepare report on 6 more bullet train corridors; routes

More bullet train projects soon! The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)- the firm that is executing the country’s first Bullet Train project linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad, has now been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for six more high-speed train corridors. Two out of these six high-speed train corridors are in Maharashtra. The new high-speed rail networks are aimed at creating a diamond quadrilateral-like system, which will connect the country’s major cities as well as economic centres. According to NHSRCL officials quoted in an IE report, the corporation is currently in the process to appoint a consultant in order to study the project cost, market demand to ascertain projected ridership as well as a suitable form of construction like surface or underground. Once prepared, the detailed project reports or DPRs will be sent to the Railway Board for review, following which it will require a nod from the Union Cabinet. Moreover, the DPRs will also look at the possibility of inter-modal transport integration among various planned and existing networks, the report said.

Indian Railways’ bullet train projects: 6 new proposed routes

753 kilometres long Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur corridor

711 kilometres long corridor connecting Mumbai to Hyderabad via Pune

865 kilometres long Delhi-Noida-Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow-Varanasi corridor

886 kilometres long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad corridor

435 kilometres long Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysore corridor

459 kilometres long Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar corridor

A Railway Board official was quoted as saying that NHSRCL has been asked to rope in a consultant and submit the DPR cost. However, so far, no sanctions have been allocated for it, he added. According to the report, the NHSRCL is yet to receive any funding from the state government of Maharashtra. For the high-speed rail project, both the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have to provide Rs 5,000 crore each. On the other hand, the Railway Board would provide financial aid of another Rs 10,000 crore. While, 81% is to be acquired through the Japanese firm- Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The foundation stone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project was laid jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe on 14 September 2017. The project, which is expected to cover the distance between both the cities in just three hours, is being developed a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.