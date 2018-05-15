Loha Pul: Why Indian Railways is repairing a 150-year old iron bridge in Delhi

Currently, the iron bridge is being renovated by the Northern division of Indian Railways.

Decades-old Iron Bridge undergoes renovation! Delhi’s 150-year-old Iron Bridge, which is also popularly known as ‘Loha Pul’, is all set to sport a new look. The iron bridge, which was built over Yamuna river in Delhi, was opened for public in the year 1867. Currently, the iron bridge is being renovated by the Northern division of Indian Railways. Indian Railways claims that the renovation work of the two storey bridge is being carried out without causing any disturbance to the movement of traffic. Under its renovation, over 700 tonnes of iron of the bridge has been changed, which has increased its durability by 50 years. Interestingly, trains, road vehicles, also pass through this century-old bridge.

According to Nitin Chowdhary, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, the renovation of the iron bridge is being carried out due to severe corrosion of the iron. He said that as the bridge is too old and is currently in a critical shape, expert staff was needed for its renovation and for that the railways arranged a workshop. Also, he said that the railways has stationed many bridge experts who are specialized in various types of bridges. Other than bridge experts, he also said that special machines and welding techniques have been made available for the renovation work of the iron bridge. Indian Railways, which is behind the renovation of the bridge, is doing so without causing any kind of hindrance. The vehicles and the trains are running smoothly and the work is being carried out without any disturbance, claimed the engineer.

The two storey iron bridge was built by British government’s East India Railway. In the year 1913, a new line was connected to it. As the vehicles pass through the road under the bridge, the second storey of the bridge allows trains to pass through it. Interestingly, on an average, around 150-200 trains pass through this bridge every day.