Local train from Mumbai to Nashik? Indian Railways’ Central zone set to conduct trials; details here

Mumbai-Nashik local train: Big news for Mumbaikars as an all-new local train is on its way! Soon, people residing in Mumbai will be able to take an EMU (Electrical Multiple Unit) train to Nashik if a plan by the Central zone of Indian Railways is approved. According to a TOI report, the EMU trains that are equipped with automatic door closure system will be operated by Indian Railways between Kalyan and Nashik Road if trials in the steep ghat section are successful. According to the Research, Standards and Designs Organisation (RDSO), the EMU services can be operated from Mumbai to Nashik provided several steps are taken in order to prevent accidents in the steep ghat section.

According to a Central Railway official, who was quoted in the report, RDSO has said that the EMU train services should only be operated with automatic door closure system with proper ventilation. Also, the organization said that EMUs should have more braking power than the ones used currently in the suburban network. Subsequently, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has been asked by Central Railway for a special EMU rake with adequate braking power in a bid to ensure that the train remains steady after brake is applied on the incline.

An official was quoted in the report saying that the railways wants to ensure that the rake does not roll done when the train is stopped on an incline. He further said that the rake is expected to be delivered after three months, following which trials will be carried out. Even in the case of long-distance trains, an engine is attached at the rear in order to give additional pushing power while negotiating the steep ghat section. However, according to RDSO, the EMUs have enough power to pull the rake through the ghat. The official said that as the EMU rake is wider, Indian Railways have to check that it does not infringe or brush with tunnel. The trial will help to determine if EMU service is possible, he added.