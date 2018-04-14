Katni-Chopan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh, 12 people injured

​​ ​
A passenger train in Madhya Pradesh has been derailed. As per the latest reports, as many as five coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train has been derailed on Saturday night. More details awaited.

By: | Katni | Updated: April 15, 2018 2:38 AM
Five coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh Five coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh

Five coaches of the Katni-Chaupan passenger train derailed on Saturday night between the Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations in Madhya Pradesh, leaving at least 12 people injured, a railway official said.

The derailment occurred around 10 pm, about 30 km away from the Katni railway station, Railway Protection Force Inspector Virendra Singh said.
West Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer Gunjan Gupta confirmed the derailment and said that further detail were awaited . Singh said at least 12 passengers sustained injuries in the incident. A relief train had reached the site. The reason for the derailment is not yet clear.

 

