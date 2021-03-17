The project is said to be one of the super critical projects of the national transporter since the yard lies just on the north of Vadodara on the Delhi-Mumbai route, which is extremely busy.

To facilitate direct movement of train services as well as to reduce trains’ detention time, Indian Railways’ Western Railway zone took up the big task of remodelling Vadodara Yard. With this, Centralised Electronic Interlocking has been recently commissioned. The project is said to be one of the super critical projects of the national transporter since the yard lies just on the north of Vadodara on the Delhi-Mumbai route, which is extremely busy. According to a statement issued by Western Railways, the remodelled Vadodara Yard will help Indian Railways in segregating rail traffic of Ahmedabad and Ratlam sides. The non-interlocking work was finished successfully and Vadodara Yard electronic interlocking was commissioned on 13 March 2021.

According to Western Railways, during the remodelling work, three signalled loop lines in UP direction were provided. This will help in train regulation as well as preference. Besides, goods bypass line 1 and line 2 were made for passenger train services, which if required, will be used to operate passenger trains. Earlier, the Vadodara area used to be super congested. Now, the line capacity in the area has been increased, and with this eight Permanent Speed Restrictions were removed as well. The operation time will be reduced and manpower will be saved with the merger of C and D cabins into centralised Electronic Interlocking. Apart from this, 66 old points were removed and as many as 32 new points were inserted. This is said to reduce frequent maintenance and renewal costs, along with failure reduction. Also, two diamond points were eliminated as well, which will help in minimizing maintenance as well as improve speed and security.

During the remodelling work, 325 kilometres of new cables have been laid, 35 mains signals, as well as 35 shunt signals, have been commissioned, 235 routes Electronic Interlocking commissioned, 67 new point machines have been installed and as many as 115 track circuits have been laid. Because of the remodelling, now Accident Relief Train can be dispatched directly from Vadodara Yard to Ratlam side. Earlier, this was not possible. The Western Railway said that the nomenclature of lines in the yard is simplified now, which makes coordination easier. Additionally, a Centralised Operations Centre on the pattern on Air Traffic Control has been commissioned. It has been constructed by NHSRCL and offers a 180-degree view of the yard.