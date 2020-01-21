Like IRCTC Tejas Express, Indian Railways plans to compensate customers for delayed freight delivery; details

According to Goyal, just like the Tejas Express trains of IRCTC have done on the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes, Indian Railways should also be willing to give a commitment of timely delivery.

Good news for Indian Railways’ freight customers! Soon, they could be compensated for the late arrival of their goods, just like the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which pays compensation for delays in its Tejas Express trains. The announcement was made by Piyush Goyal recently when talking of commitment to timely delivery. While speaking at the foundation day of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), the Railway Minister said that the national transporter should come up with a timetable for its freight trains, according to a PTI report.

For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, IRCTC has devised a plan whereby it pays compensation of Rs 100 to every passenger if its Tejas Express is delayed by more than an hour and a compensation of Rs 250 if it is delayed by more than two hours.

According to Goyal, just like the Tejas Express trains of IRCTC have done on the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes, Indian Railways should also be willing to give a commitment of timely delivery. This shall include penalizing if the trains are delayed and incentives if the freight trains do a good job, he said. The Railway Minister further urged the Railway Board to discuss this on a more regular basis even with Indian Railways’ existing freight traffic. At present, freight is getting a very stepmotherly treatment, the minister said.

The Railway Minister also said that the national transporter should utilize the experience of DFCCIL Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) expertise for future Indian Railways’ projects. Moreover, Indian Railways should have separate rail tracks for passenger and freight trains, for faster movement as well as to operate freight trains in convoys for maximum utilization of the path and maximizing the average speed of freight trains, he said. At the event, Goyal congratulated the DFCCIL team for completing 500 km of DFC project and also exhorted the DFCCIL staff to achieve the goal of 991 km by March 2020.