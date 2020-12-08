LiDAR technique on Delhi-Varanasi corridor: Ayodhya, Mathura, Prayagraj to get high-speed rail connectivity

With LiDAR technology, high quality data is provided in digital form in a short time.

To conduct ground survey for the Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor, Indian Railways will use the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technique with laser-enabled equipment mounted on a helicopter, said the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The development comes after the technique of LiDAR was successfully used in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor project for the first time. With LiDAR technology, high quality data is provided in digital form in a short time. The data provided with the use of LiDAR technology can be utilized in various projects related to roads, surface transport, canals, landslides, city planning, irrigation among others, according to a PTI report.

For the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor, the NHSRCL will be adopting LiDAR technique using laser enabled equipment mounted on a helicopter for conducting ground survey for the DPR preparation of the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor. For any linear infrastructure project, the alignment or ground survey is a crucial activity as it provides accurate details of areas around the alignment. To give accurate survey data, this technique uses a combination of flight parameters, laser data, GPS data, and actual photographs. Based on the survey findings, designing of the vertical and horizontal alignment, structures, land requirement for the corridor, location of the stations and depots, identification of plots or structures that are affected by the project will be decided.

For the first time for any railway project in India, the aerial LiDAR survey technique was adopted for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project primarily because of its high accuracy. For this project alignment, the ground survey using aerial LiDAR was done only in a duration of 12 weeks against the period of 10 to 12 months if had been done through traditional survey methods. The ground survey on this project using aerial LiDAR technique has already started with the reference points on the ground already marked and from December 13, collection of data through equipment mounted on a helicopter will commence in a phased manner, depending on the weather conditions.

The alignment of the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor covers mixed terrains, including densely populated urban and rural areas, highways, roads, ghats, rivers as well as green fields. The corridor’s tentative length is nearly 800 kilometres and the alignment, as well as stations of this project, will be decided in consultation with the government. The Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor will connect the NCT of Delhi with major cities such as Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Etawah, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhadohi and Ayodhya. Also, the Delhi-Varanasi main high speed corridor will be linked to the city of Ayodhya in UP and the route will connect the upcoming Jewar International Airpor as well.