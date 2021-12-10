LHB coaches, Vande Bharat, world-class stations! See steps taken by Indian Railways for better travel experience

The conversion of ICF coaches to LHB coaches is being carried out in a phased manner subject to operational feasibility as well as the availability of coaches.
Indian Railways have decided to convert trains operating with conventional ICF-type coaches into trains with LHB coaches as a part of its modernization endeavour. Linke Hofmann Busch coaches are known to be technologically superior. Also, they offer better travelling experience and safety. From 2018 onwards, the national transporter is producing only LHB coaches. Till November 2021, as many as 575 pairs of trains have been replaced with LHB coaches, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha recently. According to the minister, the conversion of ICF coaches to LHB coaches is being carried out in a phased manner subject to operational feasibility as well as the availability of coaches.
In addition, state-of-the-art coaches of India’s first semi-high speed train- Vande Bharat Express being produced as Train sets are also being inducted. The Railway Minister further said different coaches with improved features such as Tejas, Humsafar, Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri (UDAY), Antyodaya, Mahamana, Deen Dayalu and Vistadome are being inducted over the Indian Railways network.
The Railway Minister, in another written reply, has said at present, various railway stations are being redeveloped on the Indian Railways network to provide modern amenities. The two world-class railway stations- Rani Kamalapati station of the West Central Railway zone and Gandhinagar Capital station of the Western Railway zone have been developed and commissioned recently. The minister further said on the basis of the experience of these two airport-like railway stations and techno-economic feasibility, modernisation of other railway stations across the country is being done.
The Railway Ministry, according to Vaishnaw, is exploring various possibilities of funding to develop railway stations under different models. At this stage, time frame for the construction of railway stations cannot be indicated as the railway station development program is complex in nature and needs detailed techno-economic studies as well as various statutory clearances, the minister added.
