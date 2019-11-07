Kunal Kohli praises Indian Railways! Bollywood Director shares wonderful experience on Rajdhani Express

Kunal Kohli thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Western Railway, for a wonderful experience. (image: Twitter handle)

Kunal Kohli praises Indian Railways! Kunal Kohli all praises for Indian Railways! Recently, the renowned Bollywood Director Kunal Kohli, while travelling on the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, shared his journey experience via Twitter. Kohli thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal as well as the Western Railway zone, for a wonderful experience. He also mentioned the excellent service by cordial polite staff as well as the clean and good onboard food. Happy with Kohli’s acknowledgment, Goyal also tweeted that Kohli’s movies have given memories to cherish. The Railway Minister further said that he is glad that Indian Railways had the opportunity to reciprocate. The national transporter is continuously striving to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all passengers, Goyal added.

This is not the first time that a prominent celebrity has praised Indian Railways for its services. Earlier this year, Chetan Bhagat, the renowned author, columnist and motivational speaker had tweeted images of the Katra railway station in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, appreciating the facility for its cleanliness. In his tweet, Bhagat emphasized the shiny clean floors and said that the pictures were not of an airport or any station abroad. He further claimed that the Katra railway station was one of the cleanest stations in the country.

Last year, Bhagat acknowledged the service provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). He praised an IRCTC employee in his tweet and claimed that the service provided by him in Ganga Express was way better than service provided by any business class cabin staff of an airplane. Moreover, he gave credit to Indian Railways for maintaining a nice clean train. Earlier, he had also shared pictures of an Anubhuti coach from Shatabdi Express, calling it the best Indian Railways train.

Currently, the Railway Ministry is undertaking various initiatives to give a complete makeover to stations across India. Besides upgrading the rail infrastructure, the ministry is also introducing many passenger-friendly amenities and facilities.