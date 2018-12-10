Kumbh Mela: Indian Railways gives a beautiful makeover to Prayagraj stations; check wonderful images

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 2:01 PM

In another step to leave a long-lasting impression on railway passengers, Indian Railways is giving a new makeover to all railway stations of Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad. Thus, to welcome pilgrims during Kumbh Mela event next year, all railway stations of Prayagraj are being beautified.

kumbh mela

Kumbh Mela 2019 – Indian Railways beautifying railway stations! To give a memorable experience to people who are all set to attend the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned. From introducing special train services to using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology for crowd control at railway stations, the national transporter is taking several steps to make the upcoming event a successful one. In another step to leave a long-lasting impression on railway passengers, Indian Railways is giving a new makeover to all railway stations of Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad. Thus, to welcome pilgrims during Kumbh Mela event next year, all railway stations of Prayagraj are being beautified.

In a recent tweet, North Central zonal railways said that Naini is one of the railway stations, which is getting ready to serve rail passengers during the largest human congregation at Triveni Sangam. Other than Naini, many other railway stations across Prayagraj are also being painted in bright colours with attractive patterns.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is introducing as many as 800 special trains. Also, in a first of its kind, IBM Intelligent Video Analytics will be pressed into service by the national transporter to ensure crowd control at railway stations and adjoining areas during the Ardh Kumbh Mela. In addition to these steps, a new mobile app called Kumbh Rail Seva is being launched to disseminate information to train users and others travelling to the event.

Many other railway stations across Prayagraj are also being painted in bright colours with attractive patterns.

Under Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s station beautification plan, railway stations across the country are getting a new look. Earlier this year, in a railway station beautification contest, two stations of Central Railways namely, Balharshah and Chandrapur were awarded the first prize, while Madhubani railway station of East Central Railways, as well as Madurai railway station of Southern Railways, were awarded the second prize. The third prize was shared between three railway stations, namely, Gandhidham of Western Railways, Kota of West Central Railways and Secunderabad of South Central Railways.

