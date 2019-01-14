Kumbh Mela 2019: Wow! IRCTC to give mouth-watering meals to Pravasi Bharatiya Divas delegates in trains

IRCTC will provide North Indian vegetarian meals to the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas delegates who will be traveling to Delhi from Allahabad in Kumbh special trains

Kumbh Mela 2019: Indian Railways continues its special efforts and arrangements for making the Kumbh Mela a success! The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is round the corner and the delegates will be in for a big treat! The catering arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will be providing North Indian vegetarian meals to the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas delegates who will be traveling to Delhi from Allahabad in Kumbh special trains, according to a PTI report. On January 24, after attending the Kumbh Mela, the delegates will be taken in special trains to attend the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

According to the report, this decision of providing proper meals and streamlining the logistic services, was made by a high-level committee comprising officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, officials from the Uttar Pradesh government and officials from the Railway Ministry. The government had formed the committee, giving the responsibility of handling the logistics of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. It will be held at Varanasi from January 21-23 and marks the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the development of the country.

Ashwini Srivastava, Chief Regional Manager, Lucknow, IRCTC was quoted saying in the report that they have decided to keep the menu simple and give the delegates a taste of the local cuisine and seasonal fruits. Hence, IRCTC has included fruits like Allahabadi amrud (guava), gajar ka halwa and other north Indian meals in the menu. IRCTC will provide two meals to the delegates, which includes dinner on January 24 and breakfast on the next day. The menu for the dinner includes North Indian specific food items like paneer masala, mixed vegetables, daal, rice and paranthas, along with choice of gajar ka halwa, chiki and gulab jamuns for dessert. For the breakfast, they will serve Allahabadi amruds (guava’s from Allahabad) along with a choice of poha, upama and another such South Indian dish. They will also serve bread, butter and eggs for breakfast on demand, once the delegates have left from Allahabad. However, the delegates who would want eggs in the breakfast will have to order them by the dinner time on January 24.

According to the report, Indian Railways is preparing around 3,000 meals for the delegates which will be kept warm on top of insulated trays in the trains. The meals will be served in pre-sealed cardboard packages with holding space for each item. As part of the special arrangements by the national transporter, brand new linen will be provided to the guests. The fleece blankets, beddings, towels and napkins which have been included especially for the delegates by the Allahabad division of Indian Railways, will be of better quality than those provided otherwise. In addition to this, several sanitisers will be kept in the coaches.