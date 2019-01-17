Kumbh Mela 2019: This new Indian Railways device will help get unreserved tickets! Know its features

The Electronic Ticketing Machine can update transactions in every 2 to 4 seconds on a local server.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Travelling for Kumbh Mela gets easy! Indian Railways has launched a new device for generating unreserved tickets for those attending one of the world’s largest religious events! Recently, in a bid to easily provide unreserved train tickets to passengers who are travelling for Kumbh, the North Central Railway zone has introduced an Electronic Ticketing Machine. The device can generate tickets to passengers, boarding train from Allahabad railway station. The device, which has a 4G SIM, works on GPRS. The Electronic Ticketing Machine can update transactions in every 2 to 4 seconds on a local server. Moreover, it can be viewed any time remotely.

According to information shared by Indian Railways, the tickets generated through this device are numbered and printed on railway supplied stationary. Also, the ticket mentions the gate through which the passenger must enter the railway station. Another interesting feature of this device is that it can print a summary any time. According to the railways, a chip has been placed in the device which can make it work on the principles of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) with preloaded cards which allow even third-party sale of train tickets.

In order to effectively handle the Kumbh Mela rush, and also to ensure comfort, safety as well as security of the pilgrims and tourists, visiting the city of Prayagraj, the North Central Railway, Northern Railway and North Eastern Railway zones of Indian Railways are taking several measures, including introduction of more than 800 special train services, development of new 5 new FOB as well as a Skywalk at Allahabad Junction, installation of CCTV cameras, separate toilets blocks for Gents and Ladies, Rail Kumbh Seva mobile application, railway station beautification etc. The Kumbh Mela even kick-started on 15 January 2019 and will end on 4 March 2019.