Kumbh Mela 2019: Indian Railways to make announcements in 22 languages, run 5 AC trains for foreign devotees

Train announcements will be made in multiple languages in the Kumbh Special trains

Kumbh Mela 2019: With the Kumbh Mela starting today, Indian Railways is working to handle the massive rush of passengers. For ensuring the convenience of the Kumbh Mela devotees, train announcements will be made in 22 prominent languages, including English, in the Kumbh Special trains, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. Northern Railways has started the services of Kumbh Special trains for going to Prayagraj from today and the services will continue till March 5, when the festival ends. Kumbh Sewaks have been deployed in all trains for assistance and solving any problems or difficulties, that passengers may face on board.

In addition to this, keeping the comfort of foreign devotees in consideration, Northern Railways will also start services of 5 AC trains from New Delhi Railway Station for the devotees who have come from abroad, the report said. According to the report, Northern Railways has started a total of 134 trains for the Kumbh Mela while two additional coaches have been added to 66 of these trains along the network. Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Northern Railways was quoted saying that, starting from today, the trains will operate from different stations of the Northern Railway network. In these Kumbh Special trains, special teams of officials have been delegated to look after the cleanliness in coaches and manage the other services for passengers on board. The public announcements made in multiple languages will also be supervised by the special team of officials.

The Kumbh Sewaks who will be deployed in all the trains starting from Delhi, will facilitate the passengers and solve their issues. All Kumbh Sewaks will be equipped with mobile phones. Indian Railways have provided them with mobile phones so that they can resolve issues with quick solutions. According to Railways officials, these phones can also be used to book tickets, if required at any instance.

Passengers and devotees can book train tickets through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, (IRCTC), the official e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways. They can also make use of the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application.