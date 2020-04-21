Kudos! Indian Railways to manufacture 1 lakh coveralls for COVID-19 frontline staff by May-end

Indian Railways targets to manufacture 1 lakh coveralls by May 31.

Indian Railways to manufacture 1 lakh coveralls! In its fight against global COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways targets to manufacture 1 lakh coveralls by May 31. These coveralls will be used by the country’s frontline staff battling the novel Coronavirus outbreak. As of now, the national transporter has procured raw material for 60,000 of this critical PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and distributed it among various zonal railways, according to an IE report. The coverall samples made by Indian Railways were passed by the DRDO laboratory in Gwalior following which, the national transporter picked up the material to stitch the coveralls from the four government-authorized suppliers of raw material for PPEs.

While among all the zones of Indian Railways, raw material for 60,000 coveralls has been distributed already, the same for another 40,000 coveralls has been requisitioned and will reach by the end of this month so that 1 lakh coveralls can be made available by end of May. These coveralls will be available at half the cost of those available in the market. According to the report, the coverall made by railways will cost Rs 447 per piece including the GST, whereas the coverall available in the market costs an amount of Rs 808.50.

It has been reported that on Monday, for two consecutive days, the workshops, as well as other units of Northern Railway zone, together stitched more than 1,000 coveralls a day. So far, the Northern Railway zone has produced 3,467 coveralls and has supplied them to railway hospitals and elsewhere. It aims to manufacture over 10,000 coveralls by the end of the month. The zone alone is targetting to manufacture around 40,000-50,000 coveralls by May 31.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Monday, shut down the two main workshops in Lucknow (one in Alambagh and the other in Charbagh) where these PPE items were being manufactured, as part of containment measures. Besides, for the same reason, a stitching facility in Noida has also been shut down. However, officials are of the view that despite these problems, they would be able to achieve the target.