Kudos Indian Railways! How trains are being run in chilling winter on Banihal-Srinagar section; watch video

Kudos Indian Railways! Travelling during winters in not easy, especially in north India! Due to extreme cold weather conditions, Indian Railways often face numerous challenges such as train delays due to foggy weather, snow on railway tracks, etc. With persistent snowfall, running trains in such tough weather conditions is no mean feat for the national transporter. A recent video released by Northern Railway shows how Indian Railways is working tirelessly to keep train services going in Jammu and Kashmir. Running smooth train services on the Banihal-Srinagar section in Kashmir Valley is challenging for the national transporter due to the deposition of snow on rail tracks.

However, with a smart move, the Northern Railway zone has managed to overcome this problem. With a dedicated Loco Pilot- the WDS-4 locomotive and a non-dispensable Snow Cutter, Indian Railways is creating safe and clear rail tracks for passenger train operations on the picturesque snow cover over Banihal-Srinagar section. The Northern Railway zone has recently shared a video; watch it here:

Last month, the train services in Kashmir Valley were restored. According to a Northern Railway press release, due to heavy snow fall on 7 November this year, the rail tracks were covered under snow with thickness ranging between 20 cm and 45 cm. In order to clear snow over these rail tracks, snow cutting machines were pressed into service, the release stated. The stretch from Baramulla to Srinagar was cleared before allowing safe operation of trains on the rail tracks, it added.

From 12 November 2019 onwards, a limited passenger train service on the Srinagar-Baramulla section was commenced at a speed of 45 km per hour between 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Moreover, two pairs of trains were launched to operate on the Banihal-Srinagar section at a speed of 45 km per hour with effect from 17 November 2019. This was done by Indian Railways to benefit local commuters. However, the duration of train operations has now been increased from five hours to nine hours and the section has been restored to its normal speed of 100 km per hour.