Kudos! Indian Railways eyes world-class hygiene standards with lakhs of bio-toilets in train coaches

Indian Railways has expedited the process of installing bio-toilets on a priority basis.

Indian Railways looks to achieve world-class hygiene standards! Did you know that Indian Railways has installed over 2.4 lakh bio-toilets in train coaches? Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently tweeted saying that Indian Railways has been ensuring “cleaner tracks and better hygiene standards” by installing bio-toilets. A few days ago, Indian Railways installed 410 bio-toilets in one-week train coaches, Goyal said. With an aim to improve its facilities and contribute more towards the environment, Indian Railways has expedited the process of installing bio-toilets on a priority basis.

With these 410 bio-toilets, the total number has now touched a staggering 2,40,713. The total number of Indian Railways train coaches that are equipped with bio-toilets is 68,020, as per the figure tweeted by Railway Minister Goyal. Goyal has underlined that bio-toilets have heralded a paradigm shift in Indian Railways. The national transporter’s move to adopt the eco-friendly measure has enhanced the overall travel experience of Indian Railways travellers, Goyal said. The installation of bio-toilets in trains is also aimed at carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative.

Last month, Financial Express Online reported that Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways was bringing cleanliness revolution in trains and bio-toilets are considered as the pivotal tool in this initiative. Indian Railways has taken several steps to ensure that stinking toilets in trains would no more cause annoyance to the passengers. Under the initiative, steps such as trolley-mounted mobile sewage evacuation machine, bio-vacuum flushing system, wireless automatic clog detection system, and the dustbin and steam trap have been taken.

In January 2020, train number 12005 Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express became the first fully operational in-service train in Northern Railway zone to be equipped with flight-style retrofitted bio-vacuum toilets. Installing bio-toilets is a part of Indian Railways effort to modernize its service by introducing technologically train sets, focusing on environmental impact and increasing passenger experience.

How do the bio-toilets function?

The bio-toilets in Indian Railways coaches are based on indigenously-developed technology. The bio-toilet project is a first-of-its-kind move by any railway network across the world. In train coaches, the bio-toilets are installed underneath the lavatories. With the help of this technology, human waste is acted upon by anaerobic bacteria and converted into a small number of bio-gases and water. Subsequently, the wastewater is discharged and the bio-gases exhale into the atmosphere. This technology ensures that human waste does not fall on the railway tracks.