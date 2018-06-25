Kudos! How Indian Railways is reaching out to flood-affected people in the North-East

For flood-affected people to take shelter as their houses were inundated, 15 spare coaches were set up in loop line across Silchar stations.

Indian Railways displays humanity! Recently, the Northeast Frontier zone of Indian Railways (N. F. Railway) came forward to reach out to people affected by flood in North Eastern part of the country. Since June 14, 2018, unprecedented rains in Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts of Assam and North Tripura, Dhalai, Unakoti and Khowai districts of Tripura caused huge damage at the Lumding – Badrapur Hill section and Badrapur – Sichar, Badarpur – Agartala section of N. F. Railway. As many as eight places at the railway line were disrupted due to the heavy rainfall.

The flood severely affected the people of the region, who found safe haven in several railway stations. The Barak river broke its previous record with highest flood level flowing at 21 meters making Algapur, Amabasa, Katakhal, and Salchapra railway stations only available place for shelter. In these railway stations, over 1600 people took shelter, out of which 1200 people were in Katakhal railway station alone since the night of June 15, 2018. Meanwhile, 110 cartons of bottled water, baby-food, rice and other food items were distributed by the railway authorities among the marooned people.

Across Manu, Mungiakami, Badarpur, Salchapra and Algapur railway stations, as many as 1230 food packets and drinking water were distributed among people. In order to rescue stranded people, motor trolleys were pressed into service. Also, to provide medicine and relief materials to the flood-affected people, the officers and staff of Badarpur area office under the Area Manager S. Umesh ran several sorties on motor trolleys.

For flood-affected people to take shelter as their houses were inundated, 15 spare coaches were set up in loop line across Silchar stations. Till the time flood water receded, nearly 50 families took shelter in the spare coaches.

Additionally, for the outbreak of diseases once flood water recedes, the medical department has been put on high alert. The N.F. Railway also claimed that the medical department has taken preventive measures and stocking up for any eventuality.