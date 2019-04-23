Kudos! How Indian Railways Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is saving lakhs with solar power

Indian Railways goes green, bets big on solar power! Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has in the past few years undergone a massive transformation and has been recognized as a 'green railway station' by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Hazrat Nizamuddin, which falls under the Northern Railway zone, now meets its electricity requirements through solar energy. This has resulted in the railway station achieving the green rating certificate. Apart from the use of solar energy, the station has seen an overall transformation in its maintenance, sanitation as well as passenger amenities which has completely redeveloped the station. According to Indian Railways officials who spoke to Financial Express Online, solar panels have been installed across all platforms at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Installed in October 2017, the solar panels have a capacity of 700 kwp. Based on the PPP (public private partnership) model, the solar panels have been taken on lease by the Indian Railways. With these solar panels, all the electricity requirements of the entire railway station, namely fans, air conditioners, lights is taken care of through the solar energy generation. In addition to this, the entire station is illuminated by LED lights which are also powered through solar energy. The yearly electricity production at the station through solar panels is Rs 10.73 lakh units while the cost of electricity which is saved is around Rs 62.88 lakh per year. This has led to a cost-effective production system and reduced electricity bills through out the year, officials say. The railway officials explained the three main advantages of the installation of solar panels at Hazrat Nizamuddin station, which are as follows: 1. The solar panels on the roof of all platforms have made every platform considerably cooler keeping the external heat away. The sunlight is absorbed by the solar panels. This has brought down the temperature of the platforms, which makes it comfortable for the passengers to wait at platforms. 2. The entire electricity consumption and lighting of the station is through solar energy, which has led to environmental-friendly solutions 3. The solar power generation at the railway station has resulted in 60% less energy consumption since the past one year.