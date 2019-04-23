Kudos! How Indian Railways Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is saving lakhs with solar power

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 2:11 PM

Hazrat Nizamuddin, which falls under the Northern Railway zone, now meets its electricity requirements through solar energy. This has resulted in the railway station achieving the green rating certificate.

Hazrat Nizamuddin, which falls under the Northern Railway zone, now meets its electricity requirements through solar energy.

Indian Railways goes green, bets big on solar power! Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has in the past few years undergone a massive transformation and has been recognized as a ‘green railway station’ by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Hazrat Nizamuddin, which falls under the Northern Railway zone, now meets its electricity requirements through solar energy. This has resulted in the railway station achieving the green rating certificate. Apart from the use of solar energy, the station has seen an overall transformation in its maintenance, sanitation as well as passenger amenities which has completely redeveloped the station.

According to Indian Railways officials who spoke to Financial Express Online, solar panels have been installed across all platforms at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Installed in October 2017, the solar panels have a capacity of 700 kwp. Based on the PPP (public private partnership) model, the solar panels have been taken on lease by the Indian Railways.

With these solar panels, all the electricity requirements of the entire railway station, namely fans, air conditioners, lights is taken care of through the solar energy generation. In addition to this, the entire station is illuminated by LED lights which are also powered through solar energy. The yearly electricity production at the station through solar panels is Rs 10.73 lakh units while the cost of electricity which is saved is around Rs 62.88 lakh per year. This has led to a cost-effective production system and reduced electricity bills through out the year, officials say.

The railway officials explained the three main advantages of the installation of solar panels at Hazrat Nizamuddin station, which are as follows:

1. The solar panels on the roof of all platforms have made every platform considerably cooler keeping the external heat away. The sunlight is absorbed by the solar panels. This has brought down the temperature of the platforms, which makes it comfortable for the passengers to wait at platforms.

2. The entire electricity consumption and lighting of the station is through solar energy, which has led to environmental-friendly solutions

3. The solar power generation at the railway station has resulted in 60% less energy consumption since the past one year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Kudos! How Indian Railways Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is saving lakhs with solar power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition