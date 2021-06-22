Kudos! Here’s how an Indian Railways keyman averted a possible train mishap and saved several human lives

A. Vadivel working as a keyman showcased exemplary vigilance and devotion to duty. (Southern Railways)

Kudos to Indian Railways keyman for averting a possible rail mishap and saving several human lives! The presence of mind and alertness of Indian Railways’ employees especially those working in the field have averted possible mishaps in the past, saving lives of several passengers, said the Southern Railway zone is a statement. In one such incident that happened on 19 June 2021, A. Vadivel working as a keyman showcased exemplary vigilance and devotion to duty. Vadivel works as a keyman at the Kavanur railway station of Chennai Division’s Katpadi Unit, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway zone.

While on regular patrol duty on June 19, Vadivel saw a weld failure on the rail tracks at Km 148/28-30 in Latteri – Kavanur down line section around 9:55 AM. During that time, train number 06079 Chennai – KSR Bengaluru Special was running at a speed of 90 km per hour and it was expected to approach the spot in a few minutes. The Keyman was quick to react and ran in the direction of the approaching Chennai – KSR Bengaluru Special train for about 500 metres displaying a banner flag danger signal. On noticing the danger signal, the loco pilot of the train applied emergency brakes and stopped the running train.

Immediately, the matter was reported to the authorities of Indian Railways and soon the engineering team attended to the rail fracture and restored the rail tracks. At 11:33 AM, the Chennai – KSR Bengaluru Special train safely crossed the spot. For averting a possible rail mishap and saving several human lives, John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railways, felicitated Vadivel and presented the railway keyman with a cash award and merit certification. The Southern Railway GM also appreciated the keyman for displaying a remarkable sense of alertness and devotion to duty.