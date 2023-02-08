KSR Bengaluru Station beckoning you for sumptuous meals on board – See PICS

Indian Railways is transforming the infrastructural facilities at railway stations across the country. The move aims to develop the stations for future generations and enhance the passenger experience. In this context, a refreshment room has been opened at KSR Bengaluru Station. Recently, the refreshment room with cell kitchen service has been renovated, serving wholesome meals to train passengers.

Contract details:

The refreshment room at South Western Railways’ KSR Bengaluru Station has been awarded to M/s AJS caterers at an annual license fee of Rs 1.17 Cr for a period of five years by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as a kitchen unit which caters to the trains.

Kitchen Service

The kitchen unit is under the direct supervision of IRCTC. The IRCTC has deployed a Food Safety Officer (FSO) through a professional agency to ensure that the procurement, production, and supply of meals from the unit is as per prescribed standards mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The regular testing of food packets and food supplied to trains have been done from NABL accredited lab through the FSO deployed and test results have been keenly observed for improved standards.

Customer Service:

The newly commissioned refreshment room provides affordable food to the travelling passengers at stations as well as to the premium prepaid trains namely Train number 22691 SBC-HNZM Rajdhani Express, Train number 12007-08 MAS-MYS-MAS Shatabdi Express under the concept of un-bundling as specified in Catering Policy-2017.

The national transporter has planned to open ‘Jan Suvidha’ stores at 2,000 railway stations across the country in the FY 2023-24. These stores will sell day-to-day items and will remain open round-the-clock.