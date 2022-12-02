Konkan Railway takes a sustainable turn: Solar panels installed at 10 railway stations

Indian Railways’ Konkan Railway zone took a big step towards Net Zero Carbon Emission. In an effort to minimise carbon footprint, at different railway stations under the zone, solar panels are installed, informed Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, on Friday.

A 350 kwp solar park is installed in Ratnagiri. At Madgaon railway station, 180 kwp capacity of solar power panels are installed. Likewise, at Kundal, Sawantwadi, Chiplun, Kankavali, Karmali, Udupi, Thivim, and Khed 25kwp, 20kWp, 27 kwp, 27 kwp, 20 kwp, 7 kwp, 7 kwp, 2 kwp solar power panels are installed, respectively. This has resulted in a total of 3.42 million units of energy.

In India, the Konkan Railway (KR) is one of the 19 railway zones. It is headquartered at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. On 20 March 1993, the first passenger train ran on the Konkan railway tracks between Udupi and Mangalore. In the mountainous Konkan region, during its initial years of operation, several accidents prompted Konkan Railway to implement new technology. Anti-collision devices, the Sky Bus, and roll-on/roll-off are several of Indian Railways’ innovations. The 756.25 km long railway line connects the states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. On 26 January 1998, the first train on the completed track was sent off.

Net-Zero Carbon Emission:

Indian Railways (IR) has planned to gradually lower its carbon footprint and become Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. It will attempt to reduce its carbon footprint mainly by sourcing its energy requirements from renewable energy sources.

By 2029-30, the expected requirement of installation of renewable capacity would be roughly 30 GW. IR has installed 142 MW of solar rooftop capacity and 103.4 MW of Wind energy till August 2022.

Other strategies towards Net Zero emitter include taking a multi-pronged approach to the Electrification of its routes, shifting from diesel to electric traction, promoting energy efficiency, construction of Dedicated Freight Corridors, Green certification of Railway Establishments, etc.

Indian Railways has electrified 52,508 RKM out of a total BG network of 65,141 RKM (80.61%).