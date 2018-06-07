Kolkata Metro services affected as doors of rake fail to open

Metro Railway services were affected for over 20 minutes on the down line after the doors of a rake failed to open at Maidan station during evening rush hour today, a Metro official said. (PTI)

Metro Railway services were affected for over 20 minutes on the down line after the doors of a rake failed to open at Maidan station during evening rush hour today, a Metro official said. The doors of a non air conditioned rake failed to open after it entered Maidan station at 7.05 pm during its journey towards Kabi Subhash station in the southern part of the city.

Passengers were evacuated from the front and rear doors of the motorman’s cab and two other doors of a coach which were opened, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said. The empty train left Maidan station at 7.28 pm, following which normal metro services were resumed in the down line from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash.