Kochuveli-Mangaluru Antyodaya Express for unreserved passengers flagged off

A new bi-weekly train service connecting Kerala and Karnataka was launched here today. Union Minister of State of Railways, Rajen Gohain, flagged-off the Kochuveli-Mangaluru Antyodaya Express during a function held at nearby Kochuveli railway station. The new service was launched as part of the efforts of the Indian Railways to make the rail services more accessible and affordable to common man.

The new Antyodaya Express would be fully unreserved. Gohain said the new service would be a boon for the common man. The Indian Railways has successfully launched Humsafar, Antyodaya, Tejas and Uday rakes besides Deen Dayalu, Anubhuti and Swarn coaches which are equipped with novel amenities and enhanced safety features, he said. He also lauded the efforts of the Southern Railway in expediting various infrastructural projects and electrification of lines over the zone.

The dedicated freight corridor and strengthening of infrastructure would enhance speed and safety, the minister added. He later received representations from members of the public and elected representatives. Union Minister of State for Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam, state tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran, mayor V K Prasanth, MLAs, MPs and railway officials were among those who took part in the function.