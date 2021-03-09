Know about Indian Railways integrated Rail Madad Helpline 139 for grievance redressal & enquiry during travel

Now, from 1 April 2021, helpline number 182 would be discontinued as well, and merged into 139.

Rail Madad: For quick grievance redressal and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railways has made it convenient for passengers by integrating all railway helpline numbers into single number 139, Rail Madad Helpline Number. According to the Railway Ministry, as the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing railway helpline numbers, it will be easy and convenient for the passengers to remember this number and connect with the national transporter for all their requirements during the train journey. Last year, various grievances helpline numbers of Indian Railways were discontinued. Now, from 1 April 2021, helpline number 182 would be discontinued as well, and merged into 139, the ministry said.

The railway helpline number 139 will be available for the public in twelve languages. Railway passengers can opt for Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), or they can directly connect to call-centre executive by pressing the * (asterisk) sign. To call on the railway helpline number 139, there is no need of a smart phone. The feature aims to provide easy access to all mobile users. According to the Railway Ministry, it may be noted that on an average basis 139 railway helpline number receives enquiry 3,44,513 calls/sms per day. Here is the menu of 139 Railway Helpline (IVRS):