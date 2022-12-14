Kisan Rail trains operated on 167 routes and nearly 7.9 lakh tonnes of consignments were transported: Narendra Singh Tomar

On Tuesday, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that a total of 2,359 trips of Kisan Rail trains have been operated on 167 routes and approx. 7.9 lakh tonnes of consignments have been transported.

Once a demand is received from farmers and other stakeholders, Kisan Rail’s routes are decided. For the supply of rakes and operation of the train, arrangements are made by the concerned Zonal Railway (duly considering the operational feasibility of the proposed route), the minister further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the Union Budget 2020-21, an announcement was made by the finance minister “to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of milk, meat, and fish. The Indian Railways will set up a ‘Kisan Rail’ – through PPP arrangements.” “There shall be refrigerated coaches in Express and Freight trains as well,” the finance minister added.

To carry out the budget announcement (2020-21), a committee was constituted on Krishi Udan and Kisan Rail. The committee constituted a sub-committee for detailed deliberation and preparation of concept notes under the convenership of the Executive Director of the Railway Board.

Consequently, on 7th August 2020, the first Kisan Rail was flagged off from Devlali (Maharashtra) to Danapur (Bihar) by Narendra Singh Tomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare) and Piyush Goyal (the then Minister of Railways), for transportation of perishable agriculture/horticulture products, fisheries, dairy, etc. On 28th December 2020, the 100th service of Kisan Rail was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the route from Sangola (Maharashtra) to Shalimar (West Bengal).

After due deliberation with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the Ministry of Railways has started operating Kisan Special Trains for the transportation of perishable horticulture/agriculture products, dairy, fisheries, etc. These trains provide multi-commodity and multi-consignor/consignee services. They run in a time-tabled manner and have stoppages at all major stations.

Farmers, mainly small and marginal farmers, often find it difficult to sell their produce in markets beyond a certain distance, primarily due to factors such as the non-availability of affordable transport, delay in transit resulting in damage/decay to produce, and the reluctance of road transporters to carry small sized consignments.

To solve such problems which have been preventing small and marginal farmers from reaching larger markets, an announcement was made in the Union Budget 2020-21 regarding Indian Railways to set up a ‘Kisan Rail’.