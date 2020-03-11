Kisan Rail on track! Modi government sets up committee to work out modalities; details here

It is being said that Kisan Rail is likely to contribute to Modi government’s plan of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Kisan Rail on track: Big news for farmers! Soon, transporting and bringing perishable agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables to the market will be more convenient and easy! Recently, the Modi government has established a committee to work out modalities of Kisan Rail. The committee comprises of representatives of Agriculture and Railway ministries. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed Kisan Rail last month while presenting the Union Budget in the parliament for the financial year 2020-21. It is being said that Kisan Rail is likely to contribute to Modi government’s plan of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

According to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Kisan Rail with frozen containers will help in bringing perishable agricultural items such as vegetables, fruits to the market in a short duration of time. Recently, Goyal had asked ICAR scientists to develop solutions that can reduce the cost of farming as well as give farmers good prices for crops. It is expected that the Kisan Rail train with frozen containers will build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, milk, and meat. The Kisan Rail will be launched through public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements. Some major initiatives taken for transportation of perishable items are as follows: