Kerala’s Kollam Junction railway station to get world-class facilities

Southern Railway has taken up the redevelopment project of Kollam Junction railway station to place it on the map of world class stations. It is the second busiest railway station in Kerala in terms of handling scheduled trains on a daily basis. It witnesses an average footfall of 1.6 crore passengers annually.

The zonal railway has awarded the EPC contract to Bangalore- based M/s RITES – SCWPL (JV) on August 26, 2022, at a costofRs 361.18 crore. The redevelopment project will be completed within 39 months. The work of Project Management Services (PMS- responsible to monitor the redevelopment project) has been assigned to New Delhi- based M/s LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd for Rs 7.94 crore.

Roadmap to revamp Southern Railway’s Kollam Junction railway station



The redevelopment work will be carried out at both sides of the existing station building – Southern and Northern side.

On revamped, the southern side will house booking counters, waiting room, passenger information centre, help assistance booths, baggage scanning, outposts of GRP and RPF etc. To facilitate the smooth movement of passengers, there will be an air concourse. The concourse will connect the southern side of the building with the northern side. The railway authorities have planned it in such a way that the passengers would have better visibility of platforms.

It has been planned to provide 4 escalators and 6 lifts. There will be 10 escalators to connect platforms to the concourse.

The northern side of the station building will house a retail kiosk, entry and exit lobby for passengers, ticket counter and booking office. For seamless movement of passengers, the northern side will have 2 lifts.

The Railways’ has also proposed to construct multi-level car parking (G+4 structure). There will be a parking facility for 292 cars and 160 two-wheelers with EV charging. A separate bus bay is also likely to be constructed.