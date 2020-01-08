Kerala semi-high speed railway line aerial survey completed; Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in 4 hours soon!

Kerala semi high-speed railway project had received the in-principle approval from the Central government December 17, 2019.

Kerala semi-high speed rail project: Soon, travelling between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod will be possible in just four hours! In a big infrastructural boost for Kerala, the aerial survey to identify the alignment of Kerala’s upcoming Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod semi-high-speed railway (SHSR) corridor project has been successfully completed. The aerial survey began on December 31, 2019 and was conducted for the entire 532 km stretch up to Thiruvananthapuram, according to a PTI report. This marks the first prominent step before starting the work for the semi-high speed railway project, named as ‘Silver Line’, which will eventually reduce the end-to-end travel time across the state of Kerala to just four hours.

The first day of the aerial survey, which was completed in Thiruvananthapuram recently, was from Kannur to Kasaragod. The technology of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) aerial remote sensing method was utilized for the survey, and was conducted on a Partenavia P68 series aircraft which took off from the Kannur International Airport (KIAL). The aerial survey was carried out by the Hyderabad-based firm GeoKno India Private Limited which had also conducted the LiDAR survey for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train project.

The Ministry of Defence, as well as the Civil Aviation Director-General, had given the clearance for the one-week-long aerial survey, followed by an approval from the Railway Ministry. V Ajith Kumar, Managing Director, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) was quoted in the report saying that since the aerial survey has been completed, a detailed project report (DPR) can be prepared and the final location survey can be done soon. K-Rail is the implementing organisation of the Kerala SHSR project.

Kerala semi-high speed railway corridor project: Route, stations, significance