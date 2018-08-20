Kerala floods: Indian Railways services partially restored; check the list of trains still cancelled today

Several train services, operated by the Southern Railway zone were fully or partially cancelled, diverted, short-terminated or delayed.

Train services in Kerala: Big relief for Indian Railways passengers in Kerala! For the past few days, several train services of Indian Railways were impacted due to floods, continuous heavy rainfall and landslips in the southern state of Kerala. However, as of August 20, 2018, all the flood-affected lines on the Southern Railway division of Indian Railways in Kerala have been restored except two lines. The two lines, which have not been restored yet are – the line from Punkunnam to Guruvayur, which falls under Trivandrum Division and the Punalur-Sengottai Ghat section of newly converted Kollam-Tenkasi branch line, which falls under Madurai Division. The following changes have been made today in the pattern of train services:

Fully Cancelled Trains:

Train number 16525 Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express train

Train number 56664 Kozhikode -Thrissur Passenger train

Train Number 56361 Shoranur- Ernakulam Passenger train

Partially Cancelled Trains:

Train Number 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranti Express train has been partially cancelled between Kochuveli-Mangalore and will run from Mangalore to Chandigarh as per timings.

Train Number 22643 Ernakulam-Patan Express train has been partially cancelled between Ernakulam-Coimbatore and will run from Coimbatore to Patna as per timings.

The Indian Railways trains services which were impacted due to the flood in the state caused a lot of inconvenience to passengers. Several train services, operated by the Southern Railway zone were fully or partially cancelled, diverted, short-terminated or delayed. However, few special train services were introduced in some sections. The Southern Railway divisions which were severely affected by the flood were Trivandrum Division and Madurai Division.

According to the Southern Railway zone, in order to monitor railway tracks, bridges and premises, officials have been deployed round-the-clock. The officials deployed by the railways, have also been monitoring the ongoing situation from the divisional and headquarter control offices.

Not only the Indian Railways trains services were affected in the state but also other public transport systems were impacted as well. Due to the continuous heavy showers, the Kochi Metro system of Kerela had also suspended its operations. The Cochin International Airport is also closed because of flooding on the runway.