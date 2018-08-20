Kerala floods: Indian Railways introduces special train services to clear extra rush; details here

Over the last few days, many train services have been partially or fully cancelled, diverted, delayed and short terminated due to the floods, landslips and heavy rains in Kerala.

Kerala floods – Indian Railways introduces special train services: Following one of the worst floods in Kerala, to clear the extra rush of traffic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has introduced two special train services. One of the special train services will run from Kochuvelli to Bhubaneshwar. Train number 06336 Kochuvelli-Bhubaneshwar special train service will leave Kochuvelli railway station at 11:00 AM on August 20, 2018 (Monday) and the train will reach Bhubaneshwar railway station at 3:45 PM on August 22, 2018 (Wednesday). The Kochuvelli-Bhubaneshwar special train has one coach of AC 2-tier, two coaches of AC 3-tier, seven sleeper class coaches, six general class coaches and two luggage cum brake van coaches.

En route, the Kochuvelli-Bhubaneshwar special train will halt at Kollam station, Kayankulam station, Allahpuzah station, Ernakulam Junction station, Aluva station, Thrissur station, Palakkad station, Coimbatore station, Tiruppur station, Erode station, Salem station, Jolarpettai station, Katpadi station, Arakkonam station, Prambur station, Gudur station, Nellore station, Ongole station, Tenali station, New Guntur station, Vijaywada station, Eluru station, Rajahmundry station, Duvada station, Vishakhapatnam station, Vizayanagaram Junction station, Srikakulam Road station, Palasa station, Brahmapur station and Kurdha Road station.

The other special train service, introduced by Indian Railways to clear the extra rush of traffic is Chennai Egmore-Ernakulam one way special train service. Train number 06335 Chennai Egmore-Ernakulam special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 6:50 PM on August 20, 2018 (Monday) and the train will reach Ernakulam station at 2:00 PM on August 21, 2018 (Tuesday). The Chennai Egmore-Ernakulam one way special train has three AC 2-tier coaches, four AC 3-tier coaches, eleven sleeper class coaches, two general class coaches, two luggage cum brake van coaches and one WCB empty rake.

En route, the Chennai Egmore-Ernakulam special train will halt at Tambaram station, Chengalpattu station, Melmaravathur station, Villupuram station, Vridhachalam station, Tiruchchirapalli station, Dindigul station, Madurai station, Virudhunagar station, Kovilpatti station, Tirunelveli station, Valliyur station, Nagercoil station, Trivandrum station, Kollam station, Kayankulam station, Hariapad station, Ambalapuzha station, Allapuzha station and Cherthala station.

