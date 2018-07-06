Keep an eye on train food preparation! How to watch live streaming of IRCTC kitchens on the new IRCTC website

Recently, the live streaming feature of IRCTC’s base kitchens was inaugurated by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani.

Live streaming of IRCTC kitchens: Big move by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways! Now, railway passengers can keep an eye on the food being served to them by the catering arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It is a first-of-its-kind initiative, taken by the Railway Ministry to improve hygiene standards across IRCTC kitchens and to offer better quality food to railway passengers. Recently, the live streaming feature of IRCTC’s base kitchens was inaugurated by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani. If you are wondering how to watch the live streaming of IRCTC kitchens, here is what you need to do:

How to watch live streaming of IRCTC kitchens on IRCTC website:

First, go to the IRCTC website.

Now, go to the Gallery section.

Now, under the Gallery, go to the videos section.

Click on videos, a link will appear- “Click Here For Live Streaming of IRCTC Kitchens – Pilot”.

Click on the link and a list of options will appear on the screen.

Now, click on the video you would like to watch and it will start playing.

The new feature by IRCTC will allow railway passengers or users to keep a tab on how food is being prepared and packaged. According to IRCTC, the new feature of live streaming of IRCTC kitchens will go a “long way” in order to increase transparency. According to the railways, with this new feature, public confidence in the quality of food provided by IRCTC will go up. Recently, in order to monitor operations, IRCTC installed high-definition CCTV cameras in its base kitchens. With the help of the artificial intelligence, the device will detect anomalies in the kitchen operations such as the presence of rodents or cockroaches, chefs working without uniforms and hats etc. For each complaint, the software generates a ticket and for the course correction of the complaint, the kitchen manager will be responsible. It is the feed from these very high-definition CCTV cameras that have been made available to passengers and the public to view on the IRCTC website.