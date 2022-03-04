Kavach to make Indian Railways journeys safer! Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews indigenous train protection system

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system by Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry.

Kavach Train Protection System: Soon, train journeys to get safer! Today, to mark the National Safety Day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the working of ‘Kavach’- Indian Railways’ indigenous train protection system between Lingampalli – Vikarabad section of Secunderabad Division of the South Central Railway zone. The Railway Minister is accompanied by Vinay Kumar Tripathi, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board as well as other senior railway officials. In the Union Budget of this year, which was presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to bring 2,000 kilometres of the Indian Railways network under the indigenous world class technology ‘Kavach’, for safety as well as capacity augmentation in the financial year 2022-23. The plan aims to give a boost to the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Interacted with young Railway officials in Secunderabad. #Hungry4Cargo pic.twitter.com/KaNkwuOsue — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 4, 2022

According to a press release issued by South Central Railways, Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system by Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry. Since the development stage, the South Central Railway zone has been closely associated with the system’s implementation, the zonal railway claimed. The national transporter has plans to extend this indigenous train protection system across the entire Indian Railways network. According to South Central Railways, Kavach provides enhanced safety, security and punctuality in train operations. Besides, the system is said to facilitate automatic braking for the prevention of over speeding of trains. The system is meant to provide safety by preventing trains to pass the signal at Danger (Red) and avoid a collision.

Prior to the testing of the indigenous Kavach system, the Railway Minister also interacted with railway officials in Secunderabad, in the state of Telangana. Recently, Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of the South Central Railway zone also inspected the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection system between Sanath Nagar and Vikarabad rail section, SCR said.