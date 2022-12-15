Passengers of Chennai-Gaya Express (Train No. 12390) going to participate in ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ received a warm welcome at Jabalpur railway station where women delegates showcased their culture through traditional dance, on Wednesday. The 45-second video clip shared by the Ministry of Railways shows people dancing in a group on the platform. The footage garnered nearly 12K views till the time of publishing this news article.

It may be recalled here that on 19th November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is a month-long programme. The objective of the programme is to rediscover, celebrate and reaffirm the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of India’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

Underlining the link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi had said that on one hand, Kashi is the cultural capital of the country whereas Tamil culture and Tamil Nadu is the centre of India’s pride and antiquity. Drawing an analogy to the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, the PM said the Kashi-Tamil Sangam is equally holy which engulfs endless opportunities and strength in itself.

From Tamil Nadu, more than 2500 delegates will be visiting Kashi. The ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ programme aims to provide an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life including students, scholars, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists, etc. from the two regions to come together. They can share their knowledge, culture, and best practices, and learn from each others’ experiences.

They will participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar professions, trades, and interests. In Kashi, a month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places, etc of the two regions will also be put up. For the programme, IIT Madras and BHU are the two implementing agencies. The PM also released a book ‘Tirukkural’. It has translations in 13 languages.