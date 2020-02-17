IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express tour packages price details; visit Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Kashi Vishwanath

The train is all set to begin commercial operations from 20 February 2020.

IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express Tour Packages: India’s third private train, IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on February 16. The train is all set to begin commercial operations from 20 February 2020. The train will run between Indore and Varanasi and en route, it will connect various iconic destinations including three Jyotirlingas – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, and Kashi Vishwanath. The fully AC train will boast Humsafar Express-type rakes. In a bid to facilitate travel for pilgrims, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also introducing special tour packages for travellers/passengers who want to see the pilgrim centres en route.

IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Tour packages details, price etc

Land package linked with Kashi Mahakal Express from Varanasi/Prayag/Lucknow/Kanpur

Tour Option (A): Mahakal Darshan (Ujjain – Omkareshwar)

The tour duration is for two nights and three days and the journey will begin on Sunday and Tuesday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 12,320 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 11,630 (group size 4-5), Rs 11,250 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 9,420 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 8,730 (group size 4-5), Rs 8,350 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 8,670 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 7,980 (group size 4-5), Rs 7,590 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with or without bed will cost Rs 3,790.

Tour Option (B): Bhopal – Sanchi – Bhimbetka

The tour duration is for two nights and three days and the journey will begin on Sunday and Tuesday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 14,790 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 14,100 (group size 4-5), Rs 13,710 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 10,350 (group size 2-3), Rs 9,660 (group size 4-5), Rs 9,270 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 9,070 (group size 2-3), Rs 8,380 (group size 4-5), Rs 7,990 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with or without bed will cost Rs 3,140.

Tour Option (A): Malwa Jyotrilinga Darshan (Ujjain – Omkareshwar – Maheshwar – Indore)

The tour duration is for three nights and four days and the journey will begin on Thursday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 16,020 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 14,830 (group size 4-5), Rs 14,290 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 12,450 (group size 2-3), Rs 11,260 (group size 4-5), Rs 10,720 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 11,560 (group size 2-3), Rs 10,360 (group size 4-5), Rs 9,830 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with or without bed will cost Rs 4,270.

Tour Option (B): Bhopal – Sanchi – Bhimbetka – Ujjain

The tour duration is for three nights and four days. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 22,710 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 20,930 (group size 4-5), Rs 20,210 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 16,820 (group size 2-3), Rs 15,040 (group size 4-5), Rs 14,320 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 15,160 (group size 2-3), Rs 13,380 (group size 4-5), Rs 12,660 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with or without bed will cost Rs 5,030.

Land package linked with Kashi Mahakal Express from Indore/Ujjain/Bhopal

Tour Option: Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayag

The tour duration is for 3 nights – 6 days and the journey will begin on Wednesday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 18,620 per passenger(group size 2-3), Rs 16,410 (group size 4-5), Rs 15,650 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 14,770 (group size 2-3), Rs 12,560 (group size 4-5), Rs 11,800 (group size 6-10). The Third Occupancy will cost Rs 13,950 (group size 2-3), Rs 11,740 (group size 4-5), Rs 10,980 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with bed is Rs 3,410 and without bed is Rs 2,030.

Tour Option (A): Kashi Darshan

The tour duration is for 1 night – 2 days and the journey will begin on Friday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 6,030 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 5,260 (group size 4-5), Rs 5,260 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 4,950 (group size 2-3), Rs 4,190 (group size 4-5), Rs 4,190 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 4,640 (group size 2-3), Rs 3,880 (group size 4-5), Rs 3,880 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with bed is Rs 1,390 and without bed is Rs 760.

Tour Option (B): Kashi, Prayag, Ayodhya

The tour duration is for 3 nights – 4 days and the journey will begin on Friday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 18,620 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 16,410 (group size 4-5), Rs 15,650 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 14,770 (group size 2-3), Rs 12,560 (group size 4-5), Rs 11,800 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 13,950 (group size 2-3), Rs 11,740 (group size 4-5), Rs 10,980 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with bed is Rs 3,410 and without bed is Rs 2,030.

Tour Option (A): Kashi and Prayag

The tour duration is for 2 nights – 3 days and the journey will begin on Monday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 12,510 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 10,920 (group size 4-5), Rs 10,920 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 10,050 (group size 2-3), Rs 8,460 (group size 4-5), Rs 8,460 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 9,480 (group size 2-3), Rs 7,890 (group size 4-5), Rs 7,890 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with bed is Rs 2,400 and without bed is Rs 1,400.

Tour Option (B): Kashi

The tour duration is for 2 nights – 3 days and the journey will begin on Monday. The package cost without train fare for Single Occupancy is Rs 10,260 per passenger (group size 2-3), Rs 9,620 (group size 4-5), Rs 8,960 (group size 6-10). The Double Occupancy will cost Rs 8,110 (group size 2-3), Rs 7,470 (group size 4-5), Rs 6,810 (group size 6-10). The Triple Occupancy will cost Rs 7,480 (group size 2-3), Rs 6,840 (group size 4-5), Rs 6,180 (group size 6-10). The package cost without train fare for child with bed is Rs 2,780 and without bed is Rs 1,520.

All the above-mentioned tour packages will include accommodation in AC Rooms, breakfast, dinner, pick-up transfers by exclusive AC vehicle, and GST.