Karnataka’s Hosapete railway station gets facelift, new VIP lounge, food court built – Check pictures here

As part of the modernisation programme, Indian Railways is redeveloping railway stations across the country. The programme aims to develop the station premises with the concept of intelligent building having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. The work of redeveloping is going on for some railway stations while few have been completed.

In this regard, South Western Railways’ (SWR) Hosapete Junction railway station has been redeveloped with more convenient and modern facilities for tourists. The Hospete railhead is for UNESCO world heritage site Hampi. The façade of the railway station has been designed to reflect the Hampi monuments and temples.

The project was completed in 2022 with a cost of Rs 12 crores (50:50 sharing basis with the Ministry of Tourism). The revamping of the railway station will benefit both domestic passengers and tourists. The Hosapete railway station is one of the busiest railway stations of the SWR zone. It has the highest number of routes (415 routes), followed by Yesvantpur with 262 routes, Bengaluru with 215 routes and Hubballi 229 routes.

Karnataka’s Hosapete railway station has been revamped with latest passenger amenities enhancing connectivity, comfort and convenience. The entrance point of the railway station has been developed on the theme of Hampi. The new station building is accomodating retiring rooms, VIP lounge, food court etc.

During the redeveloping work, the concourse area and circulation area have also been developed. From Hosapete railway station, one can visit Hampi, Anegondi, Sandur and other sites of religious and touristic interests. To cope with the future demand of traffic in front of the station, the parking area and the pick-up and drop areas in front of the station have also been developed.

In 2022, the South Western Railway (SWR) registered the highest ever total revenue of Rs 7,509 crores and the highest ever passenger revenue of Rs 2,534 crores.