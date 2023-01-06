Kanpur Central railway station is now an ‘Eat Right Station’ – All you need to know

Kanpur Central railway station has now become an ‘Eat Right Station’ in North Central India after Prayagraj, Gwalior, Dabra, and Dabhaura. The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

The Kanpur Central railway station is one of the major and busiest railway stations on the New Delhi (NDLS) and Howrah (HWH) route. The certificate has been issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) with a five-star rating which indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

Know about ‘Eat Right Station’

The ‘Eat Right Station’ is a move by FSSAI to railway stations to set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. This certificate is granted by the food safety regulatory body to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices. A railway station is granted a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5.

List of stations with FSSAI-star certificate

The other railway stations with FSSAI- awarded star certificates include – Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai Central Railway Station, Vadodara Railway Station, Chandigarh Railway Station, Bhopal Railway Station, and Varanasi Cantt Railway Station.

Steps to become an ‘Eat Right Station’

(a) The railway station will be identified and enrolment proforma to be submitted.

(b) As per KOB specific checklists, pre-audit will be conducted to identify the gaps.

(c) With a focus on the identified gaps, the FSSAI empanelled Training partners will conduct food safety training.

(d) Final audit to be conducted by FSSAI empanelled by a third party agency.

(e) Based on the final audit score, the concerned railway station will be awarded as ‘Eat Right Station’ with ratings. The ratings are valid for a period of two years.

