Kanpur Central all set to get a mega overhaul! Indian Railways shares this design – check all details here

The redevelopment work of the Kanpur Central Railway Station is going at a fast pace. With the revamp work at full flow, the Ministry of Railways on Sunday released the proposed design of the railway station. Notably, while Rs 12,000 crore was passed by the government during the 2022-23 rail budget, for the redevelopment of the stations including Prayagraj and Kanpur, the ministry allotted Rs 368 crore for the redevelopment of Kanpur Central.

The company that is given the responsibility to redevelop the station will be required to complete the work in 18 months, media reports said.

Reports also quoted NCR Region CPRO Dr Shivam Sharma as saying that the station will be redeveloped as per the model prepared by the Indian Railway Station Development Authority (IRSDA). He further informed that as per the planned project , a multi-storey car parking, a three-storey hotel, a shopping mall with seating space for close to 1500 passengers will be developed at the central station. Apart from these, a LED TV will be installed while a self-service restaurant will also be opened.

According to reports, two more foot overbridges will be built at the Kanpur station. After the completion of these two, there will be a total of six overbridges at the station. Also, there will be separate paths for the passengers coming and going out of the station. Kanpur Central Station director Himanshu Shekhar also pointed out that 6345 square meters of air space area will also be developed at the station.

Apart from these, the project will also connect the city side and cant side of the central station will be linked to the new foot overbridge that is yet to be built.