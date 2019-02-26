Just like Rajdhani and Shatabdi, Indian Railways to give ‘Swarn’ makeover to Mail/Express trains too!

Under Operation Swarn, the coaches of Mail/Express trains will also be enhanced and modified to provide more comfort to passengers

Indian Railways’ Operation Swarn: Big boost for the Indian Railways trains! Just like the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains were upgraded to gold standards under Operation Swarn, the coaches of Mail/Express trains will also be enhanced and modified to provide more comfort to passengers. In the first phase of the project, the first AC coaches will be upgraded according to the scheme. Further, after reviewing the results of the first phase, the coaches of other classes will also be modified. It is expected that the work on this project of modifying Mail/Express trains under Operation Swarn, will start soon, according to a recent Dainik Jagran report.

In order to provide better facilities to Indian Railways passengers, the coaches of the trains are being modified to make them attractive and comfortable. Earlier under Operation Swarn, only Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains on major routes were being enhanced. But now the Railway Ministry has decided to expand Operation Swarn and upgrade first AC coaches of Mail/Express trains as well. Under this plan, the insides of coaches will be beautified and will be made visually appealing for passengers. Also, the walls of the coaches will be adorned with traditional paintings and the windows will be decorated with colorful sketches and colours. The floor of the coaches will be cleaned. Each coach will be painted with bright colours and the curtains of the coaches will be changed accordingly. The toilets of these trains will also be cleaned and modified under this plan. According to the report, a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be spent on the upgradation of the first AC coaches.

Meanwhile under Operation Swarn, the Railway Ministry has assigned all zonal railways to upgrade the Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains on their routes, at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per rake. The upgradation of these premium train services was devised to give passengers a cost-effective and reasonable travel experience. The modification of Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains was done on 10 parameters, which included safety, on-board cleanliness, punctuality, hygiene, aesthetics, modular toilets with plush fittings, upgraded seats/berths and on-board entertainment. Each zonal network had been given the freedom to assess the individual rakes for deciding their strategies to upgrade within the requisite budget of Rs 50 lakh.