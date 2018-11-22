JSPL supplies 35,000 tonnes rails to Indian Railways from July-October

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 1:03 AM

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) supplied 35,000 tonnes of rails to the Indian Railways during July to October, a company official said Wednesday.

JSPL, Indian Railways, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, rail tender, railways, infrastructure newsThe order is to supply around 1 lakh tonnes of rails over a period of one year. (PTI)

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) supplied 35,000 tonnes of rails to the Indian Railways during July to October, a company official said Wednesday. In July, the company had bagged 20 per cent of Rs 2,500-crore global rail tender floated by the railways, becoming the first private player to supply rails to the national transporter. The order is to supply around 1 lakh tonnes of rails over a period of one year.

“As on October 31, 2018, we have supplied 35,000 tonnes or 35 per cent of the order after RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) approval. It’s only three months and we have supplied more than one-third of the order,” N A Ansari, CEO, JSPL Steel Business, said. The railways had invited the global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh tonnes of rails to meet the supply shortfall from state-run SAIL.

In the tender invited earlier this year, seven foreign steel companies and JSPL from India had submitted bids. Till now, the national transporter was procuring rails from government-owned SAIL. JSPL was the only Indian steel maker in the fray, and was expected to get an assured order of 20 per cent under the ‘Make in India’ clause. JSPL is the only private company that produces rails in India. It was already supplying rails to various countries such as Iran and Bangladesh.

The company operates the country’s most advanced one million tonnes per annum (MTPA) rail mill at its 3.6 MTPA integrated steel plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. It can manufacture single piece rails of up to 121 metre. SAIL produces rails at its Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.

The railways had decided on an extra global tender after anticipating that SAIL would not be able to supply the 7,17,000 tonnes required for 2017-18 and 2018-19, as estimated at that time. The Indian Railways is looking at 4,000 km of track renewal in each of the next two financial years, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Its estimated cost for 2018-19 is a little above Rs 10,000 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. JSPL supplies 35,000 tonnes rails to Indian Railways from July-October
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition