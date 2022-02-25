  • MORE MARKET STATS

Johnson Lifts signs lease contract with Delhi Metro for supplying 179 lifts, 323 escalators

These lifts and escalators will be manufactured in Johnson Lifts state-of-the-art manufacturing units at Sengandu and Oragadam in Chennai, respectively.

Written by FE Bureau
The lifts will have a carrying capacity of around 20 commuters at a time compared to earlier phases where the carrying capacity was between 8 and 13 passengers.

Chennai-based Johnson Lifts, a leading manufacturer of lifts and escalators, on Friday said it has signed a major contract with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the lease and maintenance of lifts and escalators to be installed in the three priority corridors in Phase -IV expansion of the Delhi Metro.

The contract involves the procurement of 179 lifts and 323 escalators, which are to be commissioned across these corridors of a total distance of 65 km and comprise 45 Metro stations. These lifts and escalators will be manufactured in Johnson Lifts state-of-the-art manufacturing units at Sengandu and Oragadam in Chennai, respectively.

For heavy-duty applications, the practice by DMRC has been to import escalators but, for the first time, escalators will be of 65% indigenised design and manufacture at Johnson Lifts’ factory in Chennai. This will give a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, a release by Johnson Lifts said.

The lifts will have a carrying capacity of around 20 commuters at a time compared to earlier phases where the carrying capacity was between 8 and 13 passengers. CCTV cameras will also be installed inside the lifts for the first time in the Phase-IV expansion for enhanced safety.

John K John, chairman & MD, Johnson Lifts, said: “We will initially bear the entire cost for design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the lifts and escalators, and will maintain them for a period of 15 years. DMRC will release monthly payments of lease and maintenance charges once these lifts and escalators become operational. This is a proud moment for us at Johnson Lifts.”

Johnson Lifts, established in 1963, has been a pioneer in this field, with over 9,000 employees and an annual turnover of Rs 2,000 crore. Johnson Lifts is the only Indian manufacturer to own 4 manufacturing units in India for lifts and escalators and has been associated in 16 major Metro Rail works to provide 1,800-plus lifts and over 2,400 escalators for the Metro stations.

