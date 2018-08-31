Jobs boost! Bullet train institute in Vadodara to impart training to 4000 people; courses begin early 2019

Being built at a cost of Rs 600 crore, the training institute will be one of its kind in India, enabling people to acquire a unique skill set that will also be helpful for future bullet train projects in the country.

India’s first bullet train project will serve to be a boon for at least 4,000 people who will be trained on various operations required to run the network efficiently. National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) hopes that the first phase of this training institute for high-speed rail in Vadodara will be over by February 2019. Being built at a cost of Rs 600 crore, the training institute will be one of its kind in India, enabling people to acquire a unique skill set that will also be helpful for future bullet train projects in the country. The entire project, consisting of three blocks – lodging, slab track for training and administrative block along with canteen building, residential building, utility building and landscape – will be ready by December 2020.

Talking to Financial Express Online about the project, CPM (Vadodara) Pradeep Ahirkar said that by February 2019 a part of the lodging building will be complete and the training of the first batch of around 80 people will start. The lodging building will be complete by July 2019. This building will have around 168 rooms and 334 beds. “Once the institute is complete at any given point in time training will be provided to over 300 people. The training would be for all operations of the bullet train project – from locomotive pilots to maintenance staff,” Ahirkar told FE Online. The lodging building is being made at a cost of Rs 38.3 crore.

The training institute will also offer refresher courses after the bullet train begins operations. The training institute in Vadodara is being built over a dumping ground, a fact that meant that it took over two months for NHSRCL to get the land ready for construction work to begin.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is slated to be fully operational by 2023, but PM Narendra Modi has set an ambitious deadline of 15 August 2022 for the first train to be flagged off. The mammoth project is largely being funded by Japan whose Shinkansen E5 series of bullet trains will run in India. These trains will eventually be manufactured in the country under the ‘Make in India’ initiative- another step that will generate many jobs.

(The reporter is in Vadodara on the invitation of NHSRCL)