Jio Rail App launched: How to book Indian Railways, IRCTC train tickets on JioPhone, JioPhone 2; details here

Reliance Jio has introduced an all-new mobile application for all JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users called the ‘Jio Rail App’

Jio Rail App: If you are a Jio Phone user, you can experience hassle-free Indian Railways’ ticket booking from now on! For the first time, Reliance Jio has introduced an all-new mobile application for all JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users called the ‘Jio Rail App’. According to Reliance, Jio Phone is a feature phone which is internet-enabled and has the option of 4G connectivity. With this newly introduced mobile application, all Jio Phone users will be able to book and cancel Indian Railways train tickets at the click of a button on their phone. They can make the payment for their booked tickets through credit cards, debit cards as well as e-wallets. Other than Indian Railways train ticket booking and cancellation, Jio Phone users will also be able to check PNR status, train information, routes, seat availability, timings, and several other services through this new Jio Rail app. However, the PNR status can only be viewed if the ticket has been booked through this app.

If you are still wondering how to book train tickets through the newly introduced mobile application, follow these steps – go to the Jio Rail App; click on booking; select journey details like from-to stations, date of journey etc. After providing all the required details, make the payment using the above-mentioned payment options.

Users can download the Jio Rail App from Jio App Store on their Jio phones. With this new mobile application, Jio Phone users will be able to avoid standing in long queues or pay agent fees to book train tickets. This also eliminates the need to log on to the IRCTC website to book train tickets.

The new Jio Rail app also allows users to book train tickets under Tatkal quota for any last minute travel plans. If someone does not have an IRCTC account, the Jio Rail App first allows them to create an account and then proceed for the train ticket booking. According to a press release issued by Reliance Jio, in addition to these features, the new Jio Rail app also plans to offer enhanced services in the future such as locating trains, PNR status change alerts, and food orders.