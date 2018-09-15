Jerks during engine attachment with decoupled Indian Railways train coaches leave 20 injured

The train left after the engine was attached but after some time, the engine again got detached near the Jodkiya railway station. (PTI)

At least 20 passengers of a train suffered injuries Friday when their decoupled coaches received jerks during attachment with the engine in Rajasthan’s Bikaner railway division, a railway official said. The engine of the Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar passenger train got detached sometime after leaving the Hanumangarh station.

The train left after the engine was attached but after some time, the engine again got detached near the Jodkiya railway station. “When the engine was being attached for the second time, the coaches received jerks and passengers suffered injuries in the process,” Hanumangarh station superintendent Madan Singh said. A spokesperson for the North Western Railway said a probe has been ordered in the incident.

He said 20 passengers suffered injuries, of which 17 were discharged after primary treatment and the remaining three have been admitted to a hospital in Hanumangarh.