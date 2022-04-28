Jardosh conducts meeting with Gujarat CM for better state-centre coordination in Indian Railways’ projects

For smooth coordination between the central government and state government on projects that are related to Indian Railways, Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday under the chairmanship of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Union Minister of State for Railways thanked the CM for the fact that 98.7 per cent work of land acquisition in the state of Gujarat for upcoming India’s first Bullet Train Project- Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail, has been completed with the active cooperation of the revenue department, an IE report said. According to an official release, considering that the state of Gujarat gets the benefit of both the Centre and the state government, the Union Minister expressed expectation that important projects of Indian Railways in the state will be completed on time.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel told the officials who were present in the meeting that such an atmosphere should be created where the pending issues related to the national transporter between the state and the central governments could be resolved through discussion and mutual understanding, according to the official release. In this regard, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary, Pankaj Kumar to establish an institutionalized system for various issues including the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), state-central partnership in railway overbridge as well as to carry out a review meeting after one month in order to resolve the questions that come up, the release added.

According to the report, the high level meeting in Gandhinagar was attended by the concerned ministers as well as top officials of Gujarat’s urban development department, revenue department and roads and buildings department. Apart from them, officials of the Union Ministry of Railways, Dedicated Freight Corridor and Western Railway High Speed Rail Corporation were also present in the meeting, the report added.