Japan’s bullet train to be modified for India! Passengers look forward to cool travel even in 55 degrees heat

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project: With India set to get its first ever bullet train project, connecting the two financial hubs - Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Indian Railways is eyeing to take a big leap on the infrastructure front. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, which will be equipped with the most modern technology of Japan, Shinkansen, will be built in keeping with the country's climate. As travelling on trains in India, especially during summer season, gets troublesome for passengers, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) is coming up with a solution. The NHSRCL, which is implementing the bullet train project recently stated that the bullet train for India will be manufactured in a way so that even if the temperature outside goes up to 55 degrees, it will not have the slightest effect on the passengers in the train. Last year, Achal Khare, who is the MD of NHSRCL told Financial Express Online that the bullet train, Indian Railways first such project, will be modified for India's extreme climate. He said, to begin with, a total of 24 bullet train rakes will be procured from Japan for the project under Modi government's ambitious \u2018Make in India\u2019 initiative. These rakes will be procured from Japan with varied degrees of 'Make in India'. India will get Japan\u2019s Shinkansen E5 series of bullet trains, but with India-specific modifications, he said. According to Khare, the main modifications on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will be based on the environmental considerations. From the passengers perspective, it will be similar to the E5 Shinkansen bullet train series, however, the air-conditioning inside the train will be more effective, he said. Unlike Japan where temperatures dip to minus, India does not require the heating mechanism. Also, the dust content is another factor, Khare said. Japan in its bullet trains, does not use filters in their crucial components, but as the dust content is more in India, the corporation will design some systems keeping that in mind, he added. The bullet train will take less than 3 hours to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. En route, the train will cover 12 stations including Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Virar, Vapi, Thane, Boisar and Mumbai. The train is slated to start service by 2022-23.