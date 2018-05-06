Japanese minister inspects bullet train project sites in Ahmedabad

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Akimoto Masatoshi (ANI)

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Akimoto Masatoshi on Saturday inspected the sites of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train and the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro rail projects here respectively.

“There is a lot of interest among Indians in Japanese cooperation in high-speed rail and metro projects. Japan has a bigger responsibility to respond to these expectations,” Masatoshi told ANI.

He also lauded the safety measures set in place at the project sites and added that the Japanese government was committed to helping the Indian government to improve the safety standards of the Indian Railways.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting the cities of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra. It will be India’s first high-speed rail line and is scheduled to be operational by 2022.

The Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) is an under construction mass-transit rail system for the cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The construction, which started in 2015 is expected to be complete by 2020.

The Japanese government has provided soft loans to both the projects.