Jamshedpur on Rails: Indian Railways launches new rake of Steel Express to exhibit the legacy of steel city

Jamshedpur on Rails: On the completion of 100 years of Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand, Indian Railways has introduced a newly branded rake of Steel Express! The specially branded Steel Express started from Tatanagar this week, marking the year-long centenary celebration of Jamshedpur. According to the national transporter, through this initiative, the newly branded rake of Steel Express will exhibit the legacy, culture as well as journey milestones of the steel city under the theme of \u2018Jamshedpur on Rails\u2019. The full branding of the exterior and interior of the rake has been done by Tata Steel Limited. The inauguration event of the new rake of Steel Express was held at Tatanagar railway station, which was attended by many senior railway officials including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chakradharpur, Chhatrasal Singh. The train number 12813\/12814 Steel Express, connecting Tatanagar in Jharkhand to Howrah in West Bengal, operates under South Eastern Railway zone of Indian Railways. The train boasts LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, based on German technology. As compared to ICF (Integral Coach Factory)-designed coaches, the LHB coaches are safer than ICF design coaches. The LHB coaches also have higher speed potential, higher carrying capacity and are lighter in weight. Moreover, they have increased codal life as well as anti-climbing features. The national transporter plans to manufacture over 4,000 LHB coaches in the ongoing financial year, several of which will help to replace the existing ICF-design coaches. Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to introduce many new train services this year including Humsafar Express and Antyodaya Express trains, which were launched for the first time in 2016 and 2017 respectively. In addition to these trains, Indian Railways is also likely to flag-off the second UDAY Express train of AC Utkrisht Double Decker Yatri service this year. However, the route for the upcoming luxury double-decker chair car service has not been announced yet.