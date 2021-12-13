Jammu & Kashmir Rail Link: Indian Railways PSU to install Tunnel Communication System in Dharam-Banihal section

The state-owned RailTel has been awarded this project by IRCON, at a cost of Rs 210.77 crore.

Indian Railways’ PSU, RailTel is all set to install a state-of-the-art Integrated Tunnel Communication System in the Dharam-Banihal section of the Jammu and Kashmir Rail Link Project. The state-owned RailTel has been awarded this project by IRCON, at a cost of Rs 210.77 Crore. The section is a part of the Katra-Banihal section. The ambitious Jammu & Kashmir Rail Link Project is aimed at connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. The project, according to an ANI report, would include design, supply, testing, and communication of Tunnel Communication System comprising of Emergency Call as well as Service Telephone, CCTV, Tunnel Radio and Public Announcement system in Tunnel Environment.

Tunnel communication is an important part of an overall train communication system and the PSU, RailTel has the expertise to execute it for improving train operations as well as safety, Puneet Chawla, CMD of RailTel was quoted saying in the report. The PSU will now implement this system on the entire section between Katra and Banihal. Similar projects are also being executed for Panvel-Karjat, Karjat-Lonawala and Kasara-Igatpuri sections of the Central Railway zone as well as the Castle Rock-Kulem section (Braganza Ghat) of South Western Railways. For the first time, this technology is being used for Indian Railways, Chawla said. RailTel is eyeing more similar projects and generating good revenue from these niche projects will help to diversify the work experience of RailTel as well as enable the PSU to contribute towards nation-building, he added.

A few days ago, a major milestone was achieved by Northern Railways with one more tunnel in the Bankot region located near Banihal in Ramban, J&K connected after a breakthrough. With this, IRCON International completed most of the excavation work of railway tunnels between Banihal and the Khari sector. The work on the Kashmir railway project is underway in a 110 Km long railway line between Katra and Banihal and it is expected to be completed within the next two years.